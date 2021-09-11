Seven Phoenix score in 8-1 victory over Brewton-Parker

MT. VERNON, Ga. — Cumberland women’s soccer had seven different players score goals in an 8-1 win over Brewton-Parker in women’s soccer action Thursday afternoon.
Cumberland conceded an early goal to the Barons as Kadisha Martina scored in the sixth minute. Cumberland played a point down until Grace Morris tied it on a header from Marie Bathe. The goal for Morris’ was her first career score.
The Phoenix opened up right before the half scoring three goals in three minutes to take control of the game. Becca Campbell scored off a free-kick that Morris took. The shot ricocheted off the Barons keeper and Campbell was there to punch it in.
Brenda Cernas scored 55 seconds later as Gabby Jones pulled the keeper out the box and passed it to Cernas who slotted past some Brewton Parker defenders to go up 3-1.
Emma Lucas scored her first goal as a Phoenix. Cernas crossed it to Lucas and she was able to head it home just before the half to take a 4-1 lead.
Cernas scored again in the 49th minute as she took a shot that wound back up at her feet, made a move, and beat the keeper on the wide side.
Haley Stevens and Gabby Jones scored the sixth and seventh goals of the match a minute apart from each other. Stevens scored off a header that Segura crossed to her and Jones also scored on a header that Cernas put at the far post for her to score.
Caroline Vieira scored the final goal on an assist from Gabby Jones and Brenna Swiger from 30 yards out.
The Phoenix move to 2-1 on the season as they fired 31 shots on the match. Keeper Sabrina Graziano made two saves and only faced three total shots on goal.
Cumberland will be in action this Sunday against South Carolina-Beaufort at 11 a.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
CU women ranked 21st in NAIA soccer pollCumberland women’s soccer dropped one spot to No. 21 in the latest edition of the NAIA top-25 coaches’ polls, announced by the national office on Wednesday.
The Phoenix have started the season 1-1 after defeating Tennessee Wesleyan 6-0 and took a hard-fought loss to new No. 14 Aquinas. Cumberland had two games dropped early on as one was deemed a no-contest due to COVID-19 and the other did not reach the minimum time for it to be an official match before lightning canceled the match.
Three other Mid-South Conference teams are in the Top-25 Polls led by Tennessee Southern at No. 3. The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) sits just behind the Firehawks at No. 6. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) is ranked No. 16.
Keiser (Fla.) and William Carey (Miss.) remains at No. 1 and No. 2. Tennessee Southern has moved up to No. 3 while Spring Arbor (Mich.) dropped one spot to fourth. Southeastern (Fla.) has jumped up to one slot to fifth.
Cumberland will return to Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Sunday to take on South Carolina Beaufort at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.