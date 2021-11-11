Cumberland’s Becca Campbell, Grace Morris, Marie Bathe and Jennifer Segura were voted first team All-Mid-South Conference, Brenna Swiger garnered Second Team accolades and Haley Stevens and Brenda Cernas earned honorable mention as announced Tuesday by the league office.
Freshman Grace Morris was voted Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The award is the fourth straight time a Cumberland University defender has won the award since its inception in 2017. Morris stepped in and filled a role that previously Sarah Haddock held down before an injury wiped her season. Morris has helped Cumberland allow just 17 goals in 17 matches from her center-back position while helping CU notch seven shutouts. The Llandysul, Wales, native also added five goals and three assists.
Morris’ center-back partner, Campbell, also earned Mid-South Conference first team honors. Campbell and Morris alongside the backline played very well together and helped shut down scoring opportunities for opposing players. Campbell also added four goals and two assists this season.
Marie Bathe was named first team All-MSC for the third time in her career. Bathe changed roles this season moving from a forward to a mid-fielder. Bathe is tied for the second-most points on the team with 23 posting five goals and 13 assists. She is currently eighth in the NAIA in assists.
Senior Jennifer Segura earns first team all-conference for the second time in her career. Segura leads the team in points with 27 after notching 10 goals and seven assists this season. She is ninth in the conference in points this season.
Freshman Brenna Swiger earned second team accolades after a strong start to her career. Swiger played right-back the majority of the season for the Phoenix helping the team with strong defensive play. She scored three goals and added four assists including an assist on the golden goal to defeat South Carolina-Beaufort at home.
Senior Haley Stevens and sophomore Brenda Cenras earned honorable mention honors. Stevens led Cumberland in goals this season with 11 and added five assists. Cernas scored seven goals to go along with nine assists. She earned Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week for her golden goal to defeat undefeated Tennessee Southern.
Seventeen women’s soccer student-athletes earned academic all-conference honors given to students of at least sophomore classification with above a 3.25 grade point average.
Cumberland took on the No. 1 seed Tennessee Southern in the Mid-South Conference semifinals yesterday in Bowling Green, Ky.
Seven men also selectedNicklas Rulle, Tyler Watson and Joaquin Carillo each garnered All-Mid-South Conference first team honors, Edvin Grevskott and Martin Walsh were voted to the second team and Brandon Gonzalez and Retsin Kabambala earned honorable mention honors, announced by the conference office Tuesday.
Watson earned first team honors for the third time in his career. The Cumberland captain has scored 12 goals and added four assists this season including four game-winning goals. He is fourth in the league in goals scored this season and fifth in points with 28. He was named Mid-South Conference Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.
Carillo was named to the first team for his play at center-back this season. He helped the Phoenix register six shutouts this season for his play on the backline. The Fort Worth, Texas, native also added two assists this year.
Phoenix keeper Nicklas Rulle earned first team All-Mid-South accolades for the first time in his career posting a 12-1-1 record. Rulle allowed just 15 goals and recorded six clean sheets. He has made 58 saves this season and earned Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week three times.
Martin Walsh was voted second team All-Conference. The junior has the second-most goals and points on the team with nine goals and 26 points. He is seventh in the Mid-South in assists with eight this season. Walsh earned Mid-South Conference Player of the Week one time and has been red-hot in the last five matches scoring six goals over the stretch.
Edvin Grevskott was also named to the second team at his right-back position. The freshman from Trondheim, Norway has stepped in and played very well on the defensive end helping to shut down opposing offenses. Grevskott has also added four assists on the season.
Brandon Gonzalez and Retsin Kabambala were named to the honorable mention list.
Gonzalez has scored three goals and added four assists on the year including the game-winner against Tennessee Southern.
Kabambala has started in 14 games as a defensive midfielder helping to bolster the Phoenix defensive units.
15 men’s soccer student-athletes earned Academic All-Conference honors given to students of at least sophomore classification with above a 3.25 grade point average. Cumberland took on the No. 3 seed in the University of the Cumberlands in the Mid-South Conference semifinals yesterday in Bowling Green, Ky.
