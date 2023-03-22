Seven-run sixth lifts Lebanon past Wilson Central

Wilson Central was five outs from a possible victory Monday night when host Lebanon opened the floodgates with a touchdown in the sixth innings of a 10-5 victory at a frigid Brent Foster Field.
The Wildcats led 5-3 with one out in the sixth when the Blue Devils put together their seven-run inning.
Wyatt Bowling struck the big blow with a bases-loaded two-run single to tie the score. An errant throw sent the remaining two runners, including Bowling, across the plate to push Lebanon into a 7-5 lead. Jake Jewell drove in two more runs later in the inning.
Cade Thorne came on in relief in the top of the sixth and got the final out by fielding a comebacker on his first pitch and was in the right place at the right time for the victory. He gave up a hit and struck out one in the top of the seventh to finish off the Wildcats.
Isaac Schafer appeared in line for the win for Central. He recorded his 11th strikeout to open the sixth before his third walk and a hit prompted Coach Anthony Ford to bring Michael Demonbreun to the mound. But the Blue Devils pounded Demonbreun for five runs (just two earned) on five hits in 2/3 of an inning to hand him the loss.
Central took a 3-0 lead in the third with William Summers driving in two of the scores off Lebanon starter Tyler Kingdon.
Lebanon got two back in the bottom half on Jewell’s two RBI. The Blue Devils tied the game in the fourth on Bowling’s RBI triple to left field.
Luke Kinzer’s two-run double put Central back in front 5-3 in the top of the sixth off reliever Elijah Schreeve.
Shreeve pitched 12/3 innings and struck out four. Kingdon whiffed seven in four frames.
Lebanon outhit Wilson Central 10-8 and committed three errors to the Wildcats’ four.
Bowling and Jackson Lea each had two hits for Lebanon while Jewell doubled.
Summers doubled as he and Andrew Jones had two hits each for Wilson Central.
Purple Tigers shut out Cannon CountyWOODBURY — Zeb Major and Zack Self held Cannon County to three hits Monday as Watertown opened District 6-2A action with a 5-0 shutout win.
Major allowed two hits and three walks in four innings for the win before Self surrendered a hit and a pair of free passes over the final two frames. Each struck out five.
Watertown scored four runs in the top of the third inning. Bret Price’s two-run single was the big blow.
Charlie Mitchell, whose hit came in the seventh before scoring the final run on a passed ball, and Chase Young doubled for the Purple Tigers, who finished with five hits.
Wildcats win at Warren CountyMCMINNVILLE — Wilson Central scored three times in the top of the third inning and three Wildcat pitchers made the lead stand in a 4-1 win Saturday at Warren County.
Ryan Buckner pitched four shutout innings for the win. He allowed three hits and struck out six. Konnor Adelsberg gave up an unearned run in the fifth during his two-inning stint before Eric Curtis pitched the seventh for the save. The trio surrendered six hits.
Wilson Central finished with 10 hits, including two each by Adelsberg, Isaac Schafer, Brayden Wadsworth and Carson Reed. Wadsworth, Reed and William Summers doubled.
