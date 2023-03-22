Seven-run sixth lifts Lebanon past Wilson Central

Lebanon’s Wyatt Bowling (right) celebrates with teammates Cooper Hays (13), Tal Swindell (11) and Jackson Lea (3) after going around the bases on his bases-loaded two-run single, which became a two-run throwing error for four runs on the play. It gave the Blue Devils a 7-5 sixth-inning lead.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

Wilson Central was five outs from a possible victory Monday night when host Lebanon opened the floodgates with a touchdown in the sixth innings of a 10-5 victory at a frigid Brent Foster Field.

The Wildcats led 5-3 with one out in the sixth when the Blue Devils put together their seven-run inning.

