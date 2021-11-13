Seven Wilson County seniors named to TACA East-West Classic

Seven seniors from Wilson County Schools will participate in the annual Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic, put on by the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association.
The game will be played on Dec. 10 at Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.
Six of the players will play for the East team coached by Mt. Juliet’s Trey Perry.
Perry’s assistants include the Golden Bears’ Curtis Grah and Watertown’s Gavin Webster.
Three of the players are from Perry’s Golden Bears.
Quarterback Stephen Swoner, safety Amarion Workings and defensive tackle Jeff Pillows will all take part.
Webster will be joined by his Watertown Purple Tiger linebacker Jayden Robertson.
Wilson Central linebacker Blake Hobbs and Lebanon long snapper Hayden Rigsby are also on the roster.
Green Hill center Tyson King is on the West team, coached by Christ Presbyterian’s Ingle Martin.
