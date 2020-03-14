SEVIERVILLE — Sevier County scored in all six at-bats Thursday as the host Smoky Bears routed Watertown 15-6 in the Play for a Cure Classic.
Watertown took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Sevier County evened the score in the bottom half. The Purple Tigers scored four times in the third for a 5-2 lead before the Smoky Bears sent six across the plate in the fourth and five in the sixth.
Sevier County cracked 13 hits against Watertown’s Brandon Watts, who struck out five, and the Purple Tiger bullpen. WHS also committed five errors.
Watertown finished with three hits, including two by Carter Brown and two by Alec Whitlock.
Commanders flex muscle in Gulf Shores finale
GULF SHORES, Ala. — Friendship Christian finished its season-opening trip to the Gulf Coast with its second straight win following an 0-2 start, crushing Central Christian 16-3 Thursday.
The Commanders led 6-0 midway through the second inning and sealed the deal with 10 in the fourth as they finished with 12 points.
Camden Hayslip and Jared Dickey homered as they, Mitch Pelham and Jack Martin each drove in two runs. Martin, Pelham and Drew Porter doubled. Hayslip, Porter and Pelham each picked up a pair of hits.
Kolby Gaines pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and was credited with the win. Ethan Jacobs went 1 1/3 and Noah Tidwell one. The trio allowed four hits.
Friendship is scheduled to travel to Columbia Academy on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.
Mt. Juliet uses few hits to score 10-7 win over Summit
MURFREESBORO — Mt. Juliet managed just three hits in four at-bats, but still scored a 10-7 win over Summit on Thursday in the Grand Slam Invitational at Blackman’s David Price Field.
Summit scored three times in the top of the second inning before Mt. Juliet got five in the bottom half and three in the third. The Spartans pulled to within 8-7 with four in the fourth before the Golden Bears tacked on two more in the bottom of the inning as MJ drew nine walks and was hit by a pitch. SHS committed two errors.
Brett Shirley hit a two-run double in the second inning and Michael Hardy a two-run tripe in the fourth for the Golden Bears, who improved to 3-0 going into at least a 10-day hiatus imposed by Wilson County Schools affecting all athletics due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Watertown can’t climb out of early five-run hole
SEVIERVILLE — Knoxville Webb scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and Watertown could never recover in a season-opening 5-2 loss Wednesday in the Playing For a Cure at Sevier County.
Watertown scored single runs in the third and seventh innings. Jayden Jobe drove in a Purple Tiger score. Jobe also had two of the Tigers’ six hits against Lucas Botero, who struck out 10 in five innings, and reliever Taeg Horner.
Austin Brewington pitched five innings for Watertown, fanning four. Webb also finished with six hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.