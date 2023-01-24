COLUMBIA, Ky. — Cumberland’s women had everything going last Saturday as the Phoenix took care of Lindsey Wilson at Biggers Sports Center, 76-61.
Cumberland (11-9, 7-8 Mid-South Conference) played solid defense and shot the ball well in the win. The Phoenix knocked down outside shots early to open up the inside where CU scored 46 points in the paint. They shot 58.6% from the field.
Keara Sexton had a career-game as she went for 13 points and a career-high 12 assists. It was the first time a Phoenix has had over 10 assists in a game since Janisha Lindsey in 2017. Four other Phoenix finished in double figures as Kayla Gordon scored a game-high 15 points. Tierra Davis matched her career-high with 14 points and led the Phoenix in rebounds with seven.
Abby Morgan scored 13 points off the bench and Alaina Rongos scored 10 in the win. Brittany Miller, fighting foul trouble, scored nine in just 17 minutes.
Lindsey Wilson (9-12, 3-12 MSC) shot 39.2% from the field. Down the stretch the Blue Raiders knocked down four 3s making the game closer than it was, hitting six in the game.
Lucy Patterson led Lindsey Wilson with 15 points. Former Lebanon High star Maleigha Oldham, who went over 1,000 collegiate points earlier this season, scored 13 and Jordyn Stephens added 10.
The first half was back and forth as Cumberland took an early lead with a 3 from Rongos in the corner. Lindsey Wilson answered and took a timeout with 6:17 and a 5-5 game. Tied at 12-12, Gordon stepped into a 3 and Morgan banked a triple off the glass at the horn to give CU an 18-16 lead after the first. The Phoenix knocked down four treys in the first.
Cumberland really created separation in the second quarter outsourcing Lindsey by six. Morgan buried her third 3 of the game to start the quarter to put Cumberland up by five.
Cumberland went on a 5-0 run to close the half with a 37-29 lead.
Cumberland shot 55.6% from the field in the first half with five 3-pointers. Lindsey stayed in the game with nine made free throws in the first half.
Lindsey Wilson scored the first bucket of the half, but Lauren King answered with a 3 for Cumberland to spark a 6-0 run to put Cumberland up by 12, 43-31. The Blue Raiders answered with a 5-0 run, but Cumberland withstood it and responded right back with a 6-0 run on 2s from Davis, Sexton, and Morgan. The Phoenix led 51-40 after three.
Cumberland held on to a double-figure lead throughout the fourth to go on and win 77-63.
The Phoenix return home to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena this Thursday and Saturday to take on Pikeville and Shawnee State. The two games as well as Senior Day against Freed-Hardeman will see a return to WANT FM 98.9.
