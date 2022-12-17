Shaffer named FCS volleyball coach

New Friendship Christian volleyball coach with her family — husband Kyle and sons Hayes, 1, and Finnley, 4.

 Submitted by Friendship Christian School

Former Independence High coach Jessica Shaffer has been named head volleyball coach at Friendship Christian School.

Shaffer replaces John Stephens, who retired after this past season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.