Shaffer named FCS volleyball coach

Former Independence High coach Jessica Shaffer has been named head volleyball coach at Friendship Christian School.
Shaffer replaces John Stephens, who retired after this past season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Former Independence High coach Jessica Shaffer has been named head volleyball coach at Friendship Christian School.
Shaffer replaces John Stephens, who retired after this past season.
A former defensive specialist for North Carolina State, the Orlando native is a veteran of club volleyball both playing and coaching.
In addition to 13 years of club coaching, she has six years as a high school varsity coach, most recently at Independence in the Williamson County volleyball hotbed.
She has a degree in business administration from NC State.
“I am very excited for our volleyball program to have a person like Jessica Shaffer to be our next coach,” FCS athletic director John McNeal said. “She comes very highly recommended by several people in the volleyball world.”
“I’ve heard such great things about the girls and the program at FCS,” said Shaffer, whose son, Finnley, is in Friendship’s pre-K program. “I am looking forward to being a part of it.”
She is married to Lebanon businessman Kyle Shaffer, a former Lebanon High football and basketball player. They have two sons, Finnley, 4, and Hayes, 1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.