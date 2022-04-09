Cumberland women’s volleyball coach Hannah Vadakin announced the signing of Elaine Shaneyfelt to scholarship papers for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Pinckneyville, Ill., native plans to attend Cumberland for her undergraduate studies before going to veterinarian school.
Shaneyfelt had quite a successful high school career at Pinckneyville Community High School where she is the all-time career assists leader with 2,768.
She previously attended John A. Logan Community College for the past two years where she recorded 330 assists in her last season with the Vols over 20 total matches.
Elaine is the daughter of Gene and Katie Shaneyfelt.
