Shawnee State trio combine for 56 in 69-47 win over CU women

Lauren King scored eight points off Cumberland's bench.

 Cumberland University

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State’s big three combined for 56 points Thursday night as the Bears dominated from the opening tip to down Cumberland’s women 69-47 in Waller Gymnasium.

The Phoenix (9-6, 5-5 Mid-South Conference) struggled from the start finishing just shooting 31.7% from the field. Cumberland hit four triples in the game and turned it over 21 times.

