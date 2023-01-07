Shawnee State trio combine for 56 in 69-47 win over CU women

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State’s big three combined for 56 points Thursday night as the Bears dominated from the opening tip to down Cumberland’s women 69-47 in Waller Gymnasium.
The Phoenix (9-6, 5-5 Mid-South Conference) struggled from the start finishing just shooting 31.7% from the field. Cumberland hit four triples in the game and turned it over 21 times.
Alaina Rongos scored a team-high nine points on 4-of-12 shooting with six rebounds.
Lauren King drained two triples in the fourth to score eight points off the bench. Abby Morgan added seven points.
Shawnee State (6-10, 3-7 MSC) was led by Tanaisia Murphy, Kam Elzy and Marnae Holland which combined for 56 points of the team’s 69 points. Murphy went for a game-high 29 points while shooting 10-of-17 with five threes. Elzy drained three triples on her way to 17 points and Holland scored 10 with eight rebounds.
Cumberland started the game quickly with a bucket from Swafford after the opening tip. But the Bears were on fire in the opening minutes shooting 70% from the field in the first five minutes allowing the Bears to build a 16-9 lead at the first stoppage.
The Bears continued to tear it up in the first quarter going on to hit four threes in the frame and score 28 points for a 16-point lead, 28-12.
The second quarter started off slow as both teams struggled from the field. Shawnee State hit the lone shot of the first five minutes of the second to build their lead to 19 at 31-12. Cumberland finally got shots to fall the latter part of the half and outscored the Bears 10-8 to chip away at the lead 36-22 at the half.
The third quarter started much like the first half ended with tough defense and shots not falling for both sides. Cumberland was able to cut one-point off the halftime deficit at 41-26 with 4:59 left in the quarter. The Bears built the lead up to 21 points as they continued to bury threes in the game.
Shawnee State outscored Cumberland 17-16 in the fourth quarter to close out the win 69-47.
The Phoenix will continue on the road today at the University of Pikeville. Tipoff is set for noon CST in Pikeville.
