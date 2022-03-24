GALLATIN — Shorthanded Lebanon dropped a 3-1 decision to Gallatin on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils fell a man short for the final 15 minutes of the first half and all of the second due to a red card given to Sean Redmond.
Gallatin scored in the final two minutes of the first half and made it 2-0 with 33:52 left.
Jesse Garduno put the Blue Devils on the board on a free kick with 9:12 to play. Gallatin got that goal back with five minutes remaining off a corner kick.
Lebanon played at Warren County yesterday and will travel to Watertown at 5:30 p.m. next Monday.
