Short-handed Friendship girls fall to NCS

Visiting Nashville Christian gradually pulled away in the first half to defeat shorthanded Friendship Christian 60-28 in the District 4-IIA opener Tuesday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
Friendship was without twins Liz and Lilly Maggart, who were away on a class trip.
Without them, Nashville Christian shook free in the final minutes of the first quarter to lead 14-9 at the break and 32-13 at halftime.
J.B. Sisemore sank two first-half 3-pointers to lead the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Anna Pierce put in 13 and Aniston Algood 11 as Nashville Christian climbed to 8-0.
Without Lilly Maggart, sophomore Kate Petty took over the point and tried to keep the Lady Commanders in the game with three triples and a team-leading 11 points. Savannah Bone scored all six of her points in the third quarter. Rylee Agee finished with four before injuring her ankle during the third quarter. Maggie Reed threw in three and Avery Morrison and Bella Ellis, one of two eighth-graders called up for a game to fill in for the Maggarts on the roster, tossed in two as Friendship fell to 2-5.
The Lady Commanders will travel to Donelson Christian on Friday for a 6 p.m. district tipoff.
Brentwood deals Devilettes first loss
BRENTWOOD — Brentwood handed Lebanon its first loss of the season Tuesday night 46-40.
The Lady Bruins led 15-8 at the first-quarter, break, 24-19 at halftime and 39-31 going into the fourth as the Devilettes dropped to 6-1 for the season.
Anna Williams scored 11 points to lead the Lady Bruins.
Finley Tomlin tossed in the Devilettes’ only three 3-pointers, all in the second half, as she led Lebanon with 18 points. Macey Baker scored six of her eight points in the first quarter while TK Hastings had six, Rolandria Dowell four and Tiffany Harrigan and Trinity Franzen two each.
Lebanon will return home to host Gallatin at 6 p.m. Friday at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
Lady Wildcats fall at Father Ryan
NASHVILLE — Host Father Ryan broke open the game in the second quarter and pulled away even further to a 59-29 triumph over Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats kept the Lady Irish within 9-5 at the first-quarter break. But Ryan ran off a 21-6 second to open a 30-11 lead going into halftime.
Cloe Smith led the Lady Wildcats with eight points while Kendyle Pickett and Riley Mirghavami each finished with five, Kristen Smith four; Jamey Ricketts, Lillian Crutchfield and Akeley Thompson two apiece and Jaiden White a free throw as Central slipped to 1-6.
Wilson Central will host Hendersonville at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lady Bears hold off Independence for season’s first win
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet picked up its first win of the season 49-46 over Independence on Tuesday night.
The Lady Bears led 11-9 at the first-quarter break before opening a 27-15 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles cut the margin to 34-28 going into the fourth where Mt. Juliet held on to move to 1-8 for the season.
Jakoria Woods led the Lady Bears with 14 points while Unity Jordan added 11, Kayley Jones and Adelyn Kendall seven each, Jai’Nyah Pillows six and Claire Emery and Makayla Hopson two apiece.
Mt. Juliet will host Riverdale at 6 p.m. today.
Watertown gets first win of season
WARTRACE — Madison King scored 17 points Monday night to lead Watertown to its first win of the season 63-42 over Cascade.
She scored seven in the first quarter as the Lady Purple Tigers built an 18-3 lead. Watertown led 33-14 going into halftime as the Lady Tigers moved to 1-5.
King connected on three 3-pointers while Claire Manos finished with 14 points. Kierah Maklary added eight points while Gwen Franklin scored six, Miranda Nix four; Presley Clark, Mallory Race, Macie Breljc and Rachel Cromer three each and Jaleigh Robertson a free throw.
Kaydence Miller fired in five 3-pointers in leading the Lady Champions with 19 points as Cascade fell to 1-5.
Watertown will travel to McMinnville today form a 6 p.m. game at Boyd Christian.
Fourth-quarter run lifts PJP past Friendship
HENDERSONVILLE — A fourth-quarter run lifted host Pope John Paul II’s girls to a 50-37 win over Friendship Christian last Friday.
A Lilly Maggart free throw brought the Lady Commanders within 32-31 early in the fourth before Pope Prep ran off an extended run to drop Friendship to 2-4.
Brittany Howard scored eight of her 23 points in the fourth to power the Lady Knights to 3-2.
Maggart sank four 3-pointers to lead the Lady Commanders with 19 points while Kate Petty put in seven, Rylee Agee five, Avery Morrison four and Savannah Bone two.
The Lady Commanders opened their District 4-IIA schedule Tuesday at home against Nashville Christian and will travel to Donelson Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
