FRANKLIN — Host Grace Christian scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter and overpowered short-handed Mt. Juliet Christian 40-6 last Friday night.
MJCA quarterback Noah Kleinman missed the contest with an illness.
His replacement, Brenden Dunn, threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to JaMarion Thomas to bring the Saints to within 7-6 in the first quarter.
But Grace opened a 34-0 lead by halftime and improved to 4-1 for the season and 1-0 in Middle Region action.
Two Saints passers combined to complete 3 of 9 throws for 60 yards and two interceptions. The other two completions were for losses.
Thomas ran for 68 yards on eight carries while Kam Curtis collected 53 yards, also on eight rushes, as the Saints, also playing their region opener, slipped to 2-3.
Mt. Juliet Christian is off this week and will return to play at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Edward Suey Field against visiting Columbia Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.