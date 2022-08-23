MURFREESBORO — The start of the 2022 high school football season for the Green Hill Hawks had a similar feel to the beginning of the ‘21 campaign as a trip to take on the Siegel Stars resulted in a 13-6 setback for the road team.

These two teams met a year ago to open up the season in Mt. Juliet. That game featured Siegel taking advantage of two Green Hill turnovers, which helped the Stars to a 29-21 win.

