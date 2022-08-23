MURFREESBORO — The start of the 2022 high school football season for the Green Hill Hawks had a similar feel to the beginning of the ‘21 campaign as a trip to take on the Siegel Stars resulted in a 13-6 setback for the road team.
These two teams met a year ago to open up the season in Mt. Juliet. That game featured Siegel taking advantage of two Green Hill turnovers, which helped the Stars to a 29-21 win.
This time around, it was miscues and penalties that once again turned out to be too much to overcome for Green Hill head coach Josh Crouch’s bunch.
“It was Green Hill beats Green Hill,” said Crouch. “Too many penalties. It was the first-game-of-the-year kind of things. It is all on us.”
After 50 combined points were scored in the matchup on the Hill a season ago, those who expected points to be scored in bunches did not find what they were looking for in the first half.
The opening possession was short lived for the Green Hill offense. After moving the chains on a third-down conversion near midfield, a deep pass by quarterback Cade Mahoney was intercepted by Siegel defensive back Tarrion Grant and returned to the Stars’ 36-yard line.
Siegel’s first drive of the evening seemed promising thanks to a 39-yard pitch and catch from Thomas Santel to Caleb Watson to move into the red zone. Following a penalty and a sack, the momentum once had on the drive fizzled out and resulted in a turnover on downs.
A quick four-and-out by Green Hill’s offense gave the ball right back to the Stars, who would ultimately not keep the ball very long either. On the second play of the drive, the ball was ripped out of the hands of Santel on a rushing attempt and recovered by Green Hill senior Sean Aldridge at the 31-yard line.
A drive that moved the ball into Siegel territory ultimately stalled. Green Hill specialist Sam Crickmar punted the ball back to the Stars, which was the final play of the first quarter.
The second quarter consisted of one drive for each team. A 58-yard rush by Santel put the Stars in the red zone for the second time. But just like the first, Siegel was unable to put points on the board. Santel’s pass attempt across the middle of the field was intercepted by Green Hill defensive back Gabe Marsh, giving possession to the Hawks with 7:35 left in the half.
Relying heavily on the run game, the Hawks kept the ball on the ground for 10 consecutive snaps during a 13-play drive that consumed the rest of the second quarter. Having moved inside the Siegel 20, a sack on the last offensive snap of the drive pushed Green Hill back 10 yards. Crickmar’s 44-yard field-goal attempt missed wide left to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
After watching a surprise onside kick trickle out of bounds to begin the second half, the Stars capitalized on good starting field position. Having already converted on two third downs, Siegel recorded the first points of the game on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Santel to Kevin Endsley on fourth and 8.
Blake Schofield’s PAT made the score 7-0 with 6:54 left in the third.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the touchdown forced Schofield to kick off from the 25-yard line, which landed out of bounds. Opting to give his return team an opportunity, Crouch chose to back the Siegel kickoff unit 5 yards further and make the Stars rekick.
A low line kick was fielded by senior Kaleb Carver off a hop. Immediately spotting an opening down the sideline, Carver went untouched 65 yards, pulling the Hawks within one point just 11 seconds after Siegel had taken the lead. Attempting to take the lead, a two-point conversion was unsuccessful as sophomore Aaron Mattingly had a pass ripped away by Xavier Mukendi.
Leading 7-6, the Stars were unable to build off one first down and were forced to punt. On the first snap of Green Hill’s drive, pressure combined with being hit as he was throwing forced an underthrow by Mahoney, which was picked off and returned inside Green Hill territory by Siegel’s Chase Bandy.
Having rushed for over 90 yards against Green Hill in 2021, Santel had found room to run against the Hawks for a second time in as many years. A six-play drive that featured the Siegel rushing attack was capped off by a 10-yard Santel rushing touchdown.
An extra point was not attempted after a high snap, keeping the score at 13-6.
Both teams swapped punts after a pair of three-and-outs. Trailing by seven, Green Hill used tempo to quickly move into the red zone. A quick screen from Mahoney to Aldridge resulted in a touchdown, but was called back due to a penalty. Several stops by the Siegel defense led to a trick play on fourth down, which resulted in an incomplete pass by Carver with six minutes left.
Green Hill had one last opportunity after a Siegel three-and-out, but the Hawks were unable to pick up a first down and watched the Stars ice the game by picking up a fresh set of downs on the following drive.
“I told the team that this is the same situation we were in last year,” said Crouch. “Everything is still in front of us and we have the opportunity to get better next week.”
Santel’s 133 yards and a score on 18 carries led the way for all ball carriers in the game. As for Green Hill, Mahoney ran for 61 yards while also contributing 69 yards through the air.
Siegel (1-0) hosts LaVergne this coming Friday, while Green Hill (0-1) begins the home portion of its schedule by welcoming Kenwood to the Hill at 7 p.m.
