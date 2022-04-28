Joseph Simmons was announced as the new girls basketball coach at Green Hill High School on Wednesday morning.
The former Goodpasture coach is replacing Cherie Abner, who coached the Lady Hawks their first two seasons, leading them to the inaugural District 9-4A tournament championship this past season. Abner stepped down after the team’s Region 5-4A tournament loss and has since taken the boys’ basketball coaching job at Westmoreland, where she had great success with the girls program during her earlier 20-year tenure at the school.
Simmons led Goodpasture to a 126-33 record. He has a 330-123 record as a high school coach, taking three teams to the TSSAA state tournament and three to the Kentucky state tourney.
He is a two-time District 4-2A Coach of the Year at Goodpasture.
