Lebanon wrapped up its regular soccer season Thursday night with a 4-0 home win over the Middle Tennessee Eagles homeschool team.
Isabella Simmons scored twice for the Lady Devils while Erin Ostrander and Abby Bode had the other scores. Libby Smith and Molly Wilkerson had assists.
Lebanon will play host to Smyrna in the District 9-AAA tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MJCA falls to USN
MT. JULIET -- University School of Nashville wore out Mt. Juliet Christian 11-1 Thursday.
Shinae Howard scored the Lady Saints' only goal as MJCA fell to 1-10-1.
