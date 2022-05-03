Four Wilson Central wrestlers and the reigning 220-pound state champion are among six representing Wilson County in the Tennessee Sports Writers all-state team.
Mt. Juliet senior Anthony Pyron, the reigning 220-pound state champ who recently signed to continue his career with Cumberland, is among those named to the Class 2A team.
Wilson Central’s powerhouse placed 106-pound freshman James Hicks, 120-pound senior Nicholas Mercante, 145-pound junior Riley Fort and 220-pound senior Noah Todd on the 2A team.
Green Hill sophomore Jake Stacey made the team at 170 in Class A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.