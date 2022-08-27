Six members of the Cumberland football team have been named to the Mid-South Conference Watch List, conference officials announced on Thursday.
Corey Johnson, Champ Leddon, Treylon Sheppard, Brandon Pace, Jaylen Taylor and Travis Woodall have all been selected for the list.
Conference coaches each submitted six student-athletes whom they anticipate will have a significant impact on their team this upcoming season.
The watch list features nine first and second Team All-MSC members and two NAIA All-Americans from last season. Three individual award winners from last season are also featured on the watch list. Georgetown’s (Ky.) DJ White was the MSC Bluegrass Division Defensive Player of the Year. Bethel’s JD Dixon was the Bluegrass Offensive Freshman of the Year and Pikeville’s (Ky.) Jonathan Morton was the Bluegrass Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Sheppard was named a 2020 NAIA All-American while earning All-MSC second team honors in 2021. Leddon and Woodall return as the top-two tackles from the defensive unit. Taylor returns as the leading receiver and Pace returns as the top corner leading the team in pass breakups last season. Johnson is the only newcomer on the list as a highly touted running back transferring from NAIA powerhouse Marian.
Also named to the Watch List are former Watertown defensive back Vonte Bates of Bethel and Mt. Juliet Christian brothers Darius and David Hylick and Logan Collier, all with Lindsey Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.