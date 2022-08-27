Six members of the Cumberland football team have been named to the Mid-South Conference Watch List, conference officials announced on Thursday.

Corey Johnson, Champ Leddon, Treylon Sheppard, Brandon Pace, Jaylen Taylor and Travis Woodall have all been selected for the list.

