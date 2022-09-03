BOWLING GREEN — The Mid-South Conference has released the 2022 Golf Watch List, which includes three Cumberland men and three women, conference officials announced Thursday.
The men’s list features 12 student-athletes who earned first or second team All-MSC status last season. Also on the list is reigning MSC Freshman of the Year Jacob Wilson from Tennessee Southern. Cumberlands’ Jarryd Elliot was the 2022 MSC tournament champion while teammate Gustav Barden finished runner-up.
On the list for Cumberland is junior Will Samuelsson, sophomore Domino Mollesand and incoming freshman Tom Scullion. Samuelsson has been named second team All-MSC the past two seasons. Mollesand earned second team honors as well his freshman campaign last season and Scullion is a highly talented freshman coming from Wiltshire, England.
Samuelsson averaged 76.9 shots per round last season. His best finish came at the Mid-South Conference Fall Championships when he shot five over throughout three rounds to finish in seventh place individually.
Mollesand averaged the second-lowest strokes per round on the team at 76.2. He had his best finish at the Firehawk Invitational finishing in fourth place individually and was the highest finisher for CU at the MSC Championships.
Scullion is spoken very highly of by Coach Rich Williams and will add depth at the top of the lineup for CU.
On the women’s list are juniors Emma Hermansson and Nathalie Nutu, and freshman newcomer Caitlyn Bilham.
Hermannsson claimed the individual title at the 2022 MSC Championship and Cumberlands’ (Ky.) Maria Neira was the runner-up.
Hermansson and Nutu garnered NAIA third team All-American honors. Hermansson had a breakout year during her sophomore campaign, earning Mid-South Conference first team honors and winning the Mid-South Conference medalist honors at the conference championships.
Nutu also enjoyed a successful sophomore campaign earning Mid-South Conference first team honors while also being named the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golfer of the week twice. Nutu won medalist honors twice last season, winning the Music City Invitational and the Georgetown College Fall Invitational. She was the top Cumberland finisher in four tournaments this past season.
Bilham is a freshman Hurlford, Scotland who Coach Rich Williams speaks highly of. She will come in and have an immediate impact for the Phoenix in their lineup.
Cumberland’s women will begin their fall schedule next Friday at the Players Club Invitational hosted by Taylor University in Yorktown, Ind.
The Phoenix men are set to begin their fall schedule on September 12-13 at the Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational played at the Sanctuary Golf Club in Waverly, Ga.
