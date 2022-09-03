BOWLING GREEN — The Mid-South Conference has released the 2022 Golf Watch List, which includes three Cumberland men and three women, conference officials announced Thursday.

The men’s list features 12 student-athletes who earned first or second team All-MSC status last season. Also on the list is reigning MSC Freshman of the Year Jacob Wilson from Tennessee Southern. Cumberlands’ Jarryd Elliot was the 2022 MSC tournament champion while teammate Gustav Barden finished runner-up.

