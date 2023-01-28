After losing at Ezell-Harding on a buzzer-beater earlier this month, Friendship Christian’s boys made sure their rematch wouldn’t come down to the end as they controlled the Eagles in a 66-48 Senior Night win at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday night.
Ezell-Harding led 7-2 early before the Commanders came back behind the sizzling shooting of Colby Jones, whose 3-pointer (the first of his six) pulled Friendship even at 7-7. Freshman Xavier Humphrey put FCS in front with a fastbreak layup and the home team led thereafter in improving to 12-13 for the season and 5-6 in District 4-IIA.
Friendship led 13-9 at the first-quarter break and expanded it to 25-15 late in the second before Ezell-Harding hit a couple of baskets, including one at the buzzer, to come within 25-19 by the break. The Eagles got as close as 27-24 early in the third quarter before the Commanders pulled back out to a 43-28 margin going into the fourth.
“It was a good night for us to learn how to build a lead and learn how to finish a game,” Commanders coach Jeff Long said.
Jones was on fire with 22 points while Humphrey finished with 18 and Noah Major 17, sinking 7 of 8 fourth-quarter free throws. Charley Carpenter collected five points, D. Boone three free throws and Caleb Kring one.
“Colby has had a really nice junior year,” Long said. “He had a big year last year as a sophomore for us. We had a lot of guys who can score. He put in a lot of work in the offseason. He’s doing a lot of work right now on his own and it’s paying off.
“One of the things I’m most proud about is he’s learned our toughness and what we want and he’s really grown as a leader.”
Blake Dean dropped in two triples in leading Ezell-Harding with 25 points while M.J. Gibbs finished with 14 as the Eagles slipped to 13-10, 4-7.
One of the seniors honored before the game was Dillon Turner, who then got the start in his first game of the season after tearing his ACL last spring. The starting point guard since his freshman year, he manned the high post in a Princeton or triangle-type offense while Carpenter did most of the ball-handling. Turner, who did not score in limited minutes, had the option of passing to a shooter or a cutter or taking it down the lane himself.
“That was a special night to have Dillon Turner back out,” Long said. “He’s two months ahead of his rehab schedule. He’s busted his tail to get back on the floor. We’re so happy just to have him back and to celebrate him.
“We’ve had to improvise. Since he’s so ahead of schedule, we’ve had to skip some of the conditioning so we’ve put him in a spot where we think he can be successful for small amounts of time and build that up each week.”
The Commanders closed their home schedule last night with Davidson Academy for homecoming. They will go to Mt. Juliet Christian on Tuesday and Clarksville Academy next Friday before opening the district tournament.
Lady Commanders fall to F-H
Ezell-Harding’s girls rolled to a 53-32 win over Friendship Christian on Thursday night at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Lady Eagles scored the first seven points and bolted to a 13-2 lead.
It was Senior Night but the Lady Commanders have no 12th-graders. Junior Lily Maggart scored their first five points and swished all seven of her second-quarter free throws as Friendship fought back to within 17-14 late in the period and 21-16 by halftime.
But after Kate Petty scored early in the second half, the third quarter was all Ezell-Harding as the Lady Eagles put 17 points on the board to go up 38-18 going into the fourth.
Reghan Williams scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter for Ezell-Harding while Brilee Prices had half of her 10 in the opening eight minutes as the Lady Eagles improved to 18-4 for the season and 8-2 in District 4-IIA.
Maggart knocked down all nine of her free throws and two 3-pointers in leading all scorers with 17 points for Friendship while Petty put in all seven of her tallies in the second half. Rylee Agee, Avery Morrison, Sara Allums and Maggie Reed each tossed in two as FCS fell to 5-18, 1-10.
The Lady Commanders closed their home schedule last night against Davidson Academy for homecoming. They will travel to Mt. Juliet Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday and close the regular season Friday at Clarksville Academy.
Friendship falls to No. 1 Goodpasture
MADISON — The Commanders were minus two starters Tuesday night as host Goodpasture, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Division II-A poll, prevailed 72-49 Tuesday.
The Cougars led 15-12 at the first-quarter break, 33-21 at halftime and 48-33 through three as they climbed to 19-1.
Jayden Jones led Goodpasture with 18 points, 13 of which came in the second half. Isaiah West sank two 3-pointers on his way to 16 while King Keary tossed in 10.
Colby Jones threw in three 3-pointers and led Friendship with 17 points while Noah Major managed 11. Freshman Miles Fitzpatrick fired in two triples on his way to eight while Sam Duckwiler finished with five and D. Boone and Caleb Kring four apiece.
