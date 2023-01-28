After losing at Ezell-Harding on a buzzer-beater earlier this month, Friendship Christian’s boys made sure their rematch wouldn’t come down to the end as they controlled the Eagles in a 66-48 Senior Night win at the Bay Family Sportsplex on Thursday night.

Ezell-Harding led 7-2 early before the Commanders came back behind the sizzling shooting of Colby Jones, whose 3-pointer (the first of his six) pulled Friendship even at 7-7. Freshman Xavier Humphrey put FCS in front with a fastbreak layup and the home team led thereafter in improving to 12-13 for the season and 5-6 in District 4-IIA.

