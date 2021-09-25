MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet Christian celebrated senior night Thursday with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 conquest of Clarksville Academy.
Davey Slaughter spiked her 1,000th career kill, finishing the match with 14 kills and eight digs. Emma Bobbitt added 11 kills and four aces, Catherine Powell five aces and five digs and Keely Sellers seven digs.
Mt. Juliet Christian concluded an 11-7 regular season and went 6-4 in District 4-IIA. The Lady Saints are playing in the Watertown Tournament today before hosting Friendship Christian in the opening round of the district tournament at 6 p.m. Monday.
