Cullen Smith is a Tennessee native, though not a UT Vols fan.
But he knows how the Vol baseball program feels right now with its upset loss in the Super Regional, keeping the top-ranked/top-seeded Big Orange out of the College World Series.
Wilson Central’s all-time hits leader experienced it himself one year ago when his Arkansas Razorbacks were the reigning Southeastern Conference champions but were turned away from Omaha by a hot-pitching North Carolina State team.
“I honestly feel really bad for them because I know how bad that hurts,” Smith said Tuesday, a day before he and the Razorbacks made the trip they missed out on a year ago. “Being the No.1 team the whole entire year and they get put out in supers when you’re a game away from your dream.
“I really do think if we had went to Omaha last year we would have won the whole thing. I really do. I think getting there is the hardest part. Once you’re there, anything can happen. Winning the supers and getting to Omaha is the hardest part.
Smith played three years at East Tennessee State before transferring to Arkansas and sitting out what turned out to be the truncated 2020 COVID season under the transfer rule. As an infield utility player in 2021, he played third and first base as the Razorbacks won every SEC series during the season and took the tournament. He hit a home run off his former Mt. Juliet rival Sean Hunley in the championship game. But after winning the regional, the Hogs were upset while the Vols vanquished LSU to make the trip to Omaha. Hunley was drafted by the Tampa Bays and has made a quick rise to the Double-A Montgomery where he has a sub-2.00 earned-run average for the Biscuits in the Southern League.
Smith is a student-assistant coach on Dave Van Horn’s staff, working with hitters and corner infielders, the positions he played in ’21, and would coach first base if something happened to the regular first-base coach.
The roles are reversed this year as the Vols were upset at home by Notre Dame while Arkansas flew under the radar and knocked off North Carolina in Chapel Hill last weekend to book the trip to Omaha. The Razorbacks will take on Stanford at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Baseball is unlike other sports in that one pitcher can change the identity of an entire team for one game. It’s one reason the TSSAA recently changed the region tournament/sectional format to double-elimination where it takes two losses to eliminate a team rather than one. The double-elimination process is used at almost all levels in amateur baseball while professional ball determines its champions through best-of-5 or best-of-7 series.
“It’s a harsh, harsh sport,” Smith said. “It’ll rip your heart out in a second. The moment you think you’re good enough. That’s the moment it’s going to turn on you.”
Though he knows coach Tony Vitello, Smith said he doesn’t really know anyone with the Vols, who had very little adversity in rolling to 57 wins and, with the losses to Notre Dame, just nine losses.
“All baseball is is about being hot,” Smith said. “Being No. 1, being the best baseball team in the country is for the birds. You can throw that away. Football, you’re going to win every game and win the national championship. That’s not how baseball works. The No. 1 seed hasn’t won the national championship since 1999. There’s a reason for that. You just can’t be that good all year long for 60 games. I don’t know what it is. Balls bounce a different way. And Notre Dame was a savvy group. Eight out of their nine starters were graduate seniors. It was a perfect storm.”
Another example is Cumberland, whose first NAIA championship, in 2004, came over a 73-3 team, Oklahoma City.
The Bulldogs’ 2014 champions were the lowest-seeded team in the field and many of the players and coaches from that year don’t believe they would have been selected as an at-large team if they had not won the conference tournament.
“I thought Tennessee had a better chance than we did last year because last year we didn’t lose a series the whole entire year,” Smith said. “Tennessee at least lost to Kentucky.
“It’s just a brutal sport. I honestly feel bad for them. I’m obviously not a Tennessee fan, but I do feel bad for them because I know how they feel.”
Oftentimes the team that ultimately wins the championship isn’t even on a lot of radars.
Smith cited last year’s Mississippi State team, which was swept in Starkville by the Hogs but beat Vanderbilt for its first CWS title after numerous appearances, including years when the Bulldogs were loaded with future Major League Baseball stars.
“Kind of like us,” Smith said of Arkansas’ history of several CWS trips but no titles. “You go enough times, you’re eventually going to win it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.