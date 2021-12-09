Cumberland University’s Cole Smith was voted Mid-South Conference Wrestler of the Week after posting four dual victories at the Campbellsville Duals, as announced by the league office Monday.
The Channohan, Ill., native, posted a perfect 4-0 record including two ranked wins. He posted an 8-3 win over No. 10 Matt Jenkins from Reinhardt and a 5-1 decision over No. 9 Gavin Smith from Campbellsville. He also added a major decision over Richard Jackson from Lourdes and pinned Joel Anguiano from Williams Baptist.
Smith is currently the No. 2 wrestler in the NAIA at the 165-weight class with a 13-0 record. He has two tournament wins to his name already this season winning the Lindenwood Open and the Georgia Open and holds five wins over NCAA Division I wrestlers.
He earns weekly honors for the first time this season and the second in his career. This is the 13th time a Cumberland wrestler has earned player of the week honors since 2010-11.
No. 7 Cumberland is set to take the mats today at Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas, for two duals with Central Baptist and Central Methodist.
