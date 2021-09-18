GLADEVILLE — Lebanon and host Wilson Central appeared headed toward a scoreless tie Thursday when Libby Smith stepped in.
The Lady Devils’ senior captain scored the game’s only goal with 46 seconds remaining to lift Lebanon to victory. Junior midfielder Ali Famularo posted the assist.
Lexie Crowder posted the shutout with 12 saves in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.