Smith sisters keep Lady Wildcats going

MURFREESBORO — Sisters Kristen and Cloe Smith drove in all of Wilson Central’s runs in a 3-1 win over Stewarts Creek which started Wednesday evening and finished on Thursday at Starplex.
Wednesday’s loser’s-bracket was suspended midway through the third inning with the score tied 1-1.
After waiting through multiple rain delays Thursday, all of Wednesday’s suspended games were finished Thursday night with the remainder of Thursday’s games moved back 24 hours, pushing the loser’s bracket final and championship round to today. The Lady Wildcats were one of four teams left in Class 4A going into yesterday’s midday game against Daniel Boone with the winner facing last night’s Clarksville-Farragut loser in the loser’s bracket final at 9 a.m. today. The championship round is set for 3:30 p.m. today with the “if necessary” game, which Central will need to take the title, at 5:30.
Kristen Smith broke the tie with a sixth-inning home run to center field. Her sister, also a junior, doubled home Maddison Stowell for an insurance score.
Kyleigh Pitzer pitched the final two innings and was the winner after striking out four and allowing one hit as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 39-11. Starter Kenzie Miller pitched the first five innings, allowing four hits, including a third-inning leadoff home run to Reese Vivrette which tied the score 1-1 Wednesday, and five walks while whiffing 10.
Cloe Smith’s double to left field in the second inning scored Stowell for a 1-0 Lady Wildcat lead.
Cloe Smith also made a score saving play on defense in the third following Vivrette’s home run. A single and a walk put two Lady Red Hawks on base for Kadin Shattles, whose drive to deep left-center field was snagged by Smith before she crashed into the temporary fence.
She recovered to throw the ball back to the infield to limit the runners to one base advancement. Miller got the third out on strikes.
