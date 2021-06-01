Cullen Smith and Sean Hunley have battled it out from District 9-AAA to the Southeastern Conference.
Smith, Wilson Central’s career hits leader, got the best of Mt. Juliet’s Hunley with a bang Sunday, belting a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning for Arkansas in a 7-2 win over Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference championship game in Hoover, Ala.
The bomb was Smith’s third of the tournament and ninth of his senior college season, the first three of which were spent at East Tennessee State (which also faced the Vols regularly in non-conference competition). He has driven in 30 runs and is tied for third on the team with a .291 batting average.
A shortstop at Wilson Central, Hunley played second base and some third at ETSU before transferring to Arkansas in the summer of 2019. After sitting out 2020 as a transfer, Smith began the ’21 season at first base before shifting to third. An injury moved Smith back to first base where he enjoyed a monster SEC tournament as the Razorbacks won their first conference tourney title since moving to the league in 1992.
Arkansas, ranked No. 1 in the nation with a 46-10 record, will play at home in the NCAA Regional.
So will Tennessee, which is 45-16 after falling short in its quest for an SEC tourney title for the first time since 1995. The Vols edged Vanderbilt for the East Division title and Hunley is a big reason why.
The right-hander, who recently graduated from UT, is the Vols’ top reliever with a 7-4 record in 30 games this season. He has a 2.82 earned-run average with seven saves, 61 strikeouts and 10 walks in 60 2/3 innings. He had pitched two scoreless innings against Florida on Saturday.
According to the the NCAA tournament bracket, posted Monday, the Vols and Hogs could hook up in Omaha in the College World Series later this month. Arkansas, the overall No. 1 seed, will host New Jersey Institute of Technology in Fayetteville and either Northeastern or Nebraska in the regional.
Tennessee will host Wright State with Liberty and/or Duke waiting in the wings in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet both have alumni with CWS history. Former Golden Bear Taylor Hill pitched for Vanderbilt in Omaha in 2011. Kyle Smith was part of Vanderbilt’s 2014 championship team and Ethan Smith was on the 2019 roster, and is still with the ‘Dores today.
Wilson Central Hall of Famer James Adkins pitched for Tennessee in the Vols’ last CWS team in 2005 on his way to becoming the Big Orange’s career strikeout leader. A.J. Franklin was on Vandy’s 2019 title team.
Smith and/or Hunley could be next.
