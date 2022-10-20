BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is, not surprisingly, the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title.

The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons and third straight in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.

