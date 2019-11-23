Short-handed Southside’s boys beat visiting Gladeville 42-35 Thursday night.
With two Saints starters sidelined with the flu, coach Tyler McKinney started an all-guard lineup whose speed was able to take advantage of the Wildcats.
Will Summers scored 19 points and Caden Weber 14 for Southside while Ryan Buckner and Freddie Robertson each threw in three points, Jake Iudovissie two and Trevor Sanford a free throw as the Saints improved to 2-8.
Southside will be off until after Thanksgiving. The Saints will next travel to Winfree Bryant on Dec. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.