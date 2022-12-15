Southside boys fall to Watertown, MJCA

Southside’s boys lost back-to-back road games at Watertown and Mt. Juliet Christian earlier this week.
The Saints succumbed at Watertown 36-28 Monday and 26-18 at MJCA the following night.
Watertown led 10-8 at the first-quarter break, 20-16 at halftime and 26-22 going into the fourth.
Kaden Jefferson fired in 14 points for Southside while Cayden Clark added eight and Evan Pfaff, Colby Scott and Caleb Langley two each.
Southside led MJCA 5-3 following the first quarter and 11-9 at halftime before a one-point third quarter put the visitors behind 18-12 going into the final six minutes in the battle of Saints.
Jefferson scored seven points, Clark six, Scott and Nate Presley two apiece and Pfaff a free throw as Southside slipped to 6-9.
Tuckers Crossroads will come to Southside for Coming Home tonight.
