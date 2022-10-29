Southside boys take third in Best at the West

Southside’s boys are shown with their third-place plaque from the Best at the West tournament.

LIBERTY — Southside’s boys beat Tuckers Crossroads 31-26 Wednesday night to finish third in the Best at the (DeKalb) West tournament.

The Saints led 8-2 following the first quarter, 15-9 at halftime and 21-16 through three periods as they improved to 2-1.

