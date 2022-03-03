GALLATIN — Southside lost 8-4 at host Station Camp on the Bison’s new turf field as the Saints opened their season Monday under new coach Phillip Anthony.
Station Camp led 2-0 after two innings before Southside sliced the margin to 7-4.
Jack Johnson had two hits, Carter Mull a two-run single and Scout Loftis a hit and an RBI.
Johnson and Andrew Hixson combined to allow one run on two hits in relief for the Saints.
