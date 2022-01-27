Host Southside won the boys and girls fifth-sixth-grade Wilson County small school basketball championships Monday night.
The Saints edged Carroll-Oakland 21-20 after the Lady Saints topped Tuckers Crossroads 32-3.
Anthony Dunlay dropped in the game-winning free throw with 11 seconds left and the Saints kept Carroll-Oakland from getting off a shot before the buzzer.
Southside led 12-6 at halftime before Carroll-Oakland used a fullcourt press to get back in the game. Jace Atwood’s 3-pointer put the Eagles in front 19-18 with two minutes to play before the Saints went back up moments later on a basket by Colin White. A C-O free throws tied the game.
White tossed in 10 points, Dunlay four, Taeson Chang three and Camdon Short and Caleb Langley two each for Southside.
Atwood’s 15 for Carroll-Oakland led all scorers.
Southside’s girls led 13-0 at halftime.
Carleigh Barrett led the Lady Saints with 14 points while Lexie Shoop scored nine, Sophya Galeana four, Madi McCauley three and Londen Bridgers two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.