MURFREESBORO — Southside’s girls were eliminated from the James C. Haile state tournament by defending champion Waynesboro 35-20 Thursday at Middle Tennessee Christian.
“Waynesboro…had a ton of size that gave us some issues,” Southside coach Stephen Cook said. “We have a very young team with two fifth-grade starters and only one eighth-grader.
“Waynesboro’s fullcourt press led to some easy transition points but we did a good job in the halfcourt of rebounding against their size.”
Southside trailed just 7-5 following the first quarter before falling further behind to trail by 17 by halftime.
Jaiden White, Southside’s lone eighth-grader, led the Lady Saints with eight points while Carleigh Barrett scored seven and Chloe Marshall five as they finished a 7-8 season.
Both Southside fifth- and sixth-grade teams advanced to the county small school championship games Monday at Southside. The Lady Saints will take on Tuckers Crossroads at 4:30 p.m. before the Saints battle Carroll-Oakland for the boys title at 5:30.
