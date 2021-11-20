Southside’s girls rolled past Mt. Juliet Christian 40-11 and Carroll-Oakland 44-12 this week to pull even at 4-4 for the season going into their Thanksgiving break.
The led 9-0 vs. MJCA following the first quarter, 19-4 at halftime and 33-7 through three periods.
Jaiden White fired in 14 points and Carleigh Barrett 11 for Southside while Chloe Marshall managed nine and Rylee Milan, Lexie Shoop and Madi McCauley two each.
Southside widened a 10-6 first-quarter lead to 28-10 by halftime against Carroll-Oakland. It was 39-12 going into the fourth.
Marshall poured in 18 points, White 13 and Barrett 11 while Milan managed two.
Southside’s boys lost both games to fall to 1-7.
