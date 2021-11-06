Carleigh Barrett poured in 19 points and Chloe Marshall 13 Thursday night as Southside’s girls won their home opener 34-22 over Carroll-Oakland.
The visiting Eagles took the boys’ game 46-15.
The Lady Saints led 6-5 following the first quarter, 17-11 at halftime and 27-18 through three periods as they improved to 1-1 going into last night’s trip to DeKalb West.
Lexie Shoop, like Barrett a fifth-grade starter, tossed in two points.
Carroll-Oakland’s boys led 18-2 following the first quarter and 31-9 at halftime as Southside slipped to 0-2 going into the DeKalb West game.
Scout Loftis and Kaden Jefferson each finished with five points for Southside while Colin White threw in three and Kaden Rau two.
