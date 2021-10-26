LIBERTY — Southside’s boys lost to Forks River 41-22 while the girls succumbed to Watertown 41-9 in the Best at the (DeKalb) West quarterfinals last Saturday.
Forks River’s boys led 28-5 at halftime behind five 3-pointers while Southside shot just 2-for-17.
Scout Loftis led Southside with 14 points while Evan Pfaff and Kaden Jefferson each scored three and Kaden Rau two.
Southside’s girls, with two fifth-graders starting, fell behind 21-3 in the first quarter.
Jaiden White led the Lady Saints with four points while Rylee Milan and fifth-grader Carleigh Barrett each tossed in two and Chloe Marshall a free throw.
Barrett poured in 22 points as Southside’s fifth-and-sixth-graders beat Defeated 26-19, advancing to Friday’s 4 p.m. championship game.
Southside’s varsity boys faced Tuckers Crossroads last night in the consolation final. The girls will take on Defeated at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation final.
