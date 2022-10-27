LIBERTY — Southside’s boys beat Hermitage 51-12 Monday in the Best at the (DeKalb) West tournament.
The Saints led 18-4 following the first quarter and 30-4 at halftime as they pulled even at 1-1 for the season. Southside lost its first game to Gordonsville last Saturday.
Nate Presley poured in 17 points, Colby Scott 14 and Cayden Clark 10 for Southside. Evan Pfaff and Caleb Langley each finished with four points and Taeson Chang and Asa Usher two apiece.
Southside played in the third-place game last night.
The Saints’ fifth-and-sixth-grade team beat Watertown 22-18 to improve to 1-1 for the season and will play for third place at 5 p.m. Friday.
Southside’s girls won 30-3 over Tuckers Crossroads after leading 18-1 at halftime.
Chloe Marshall scored 16 points and Rylee Milan 10 for the Lady Saints, who faced Forks River in the third-place game yesterday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.