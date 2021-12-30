WATERTOWN — Despite 27 points from Watertown’s Trent Spradlin, the Purple Tigers didn’t have enough to overcome Trousdale County as the Yellow Jackets took a 61-55 win Tuesday night to close out the first day of the three-day AFLAC Christmas Shootout.
Trousdale County led 17-11 at the first-quarter break. The Purple Tigers rallied to take a brief lead early in the second before the Yellow Jackets buzzed back in front 28-22 by halftime. It was 42-33 going into the fourth.
Brayden Gooch tossed in two 3-pointers to lead Trousdale with 12 points while Kane Burnley added 11 and Andrew Ford 10, including a pair of 3s.
Spradlin’s total included a pair of 3s while J.J. Goodall swished three triples on his way to 12. Brady Raines and Will Hackett each had four points and Kier Priest, Ian Fryer, K.J. Wood and Chase McConnell two apiece.
Watertown faced Jellico last night and will close the Shootout at 7:30 p.m. today against Mt. Juliet in the first meeting between East and West Wilson teams in decades.
Minus two stars, Blue Devils run win streak to 14
SPRING HILL — Lebanon’s boys showed they are more than Jarred Hall and Yarin Alexander.
With both stars absent, the Blue Devils ran their win streak to 14 with a 70-52 win over another hot team in Independence as the King of the Hill Holiday Tournament tipped off Tuesday at Summit.
Alexander was visiting family in Minnesota when his flight home was canceled due to weather. Hall was under the weather, according to coach Jim McDowell.
But the Blue Devils made due just fine, leading 17-8 at the first-quarter break, 25-21 at halftime and 44-34 going into the fourth.
Wyatt Bowling scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils, dropping in all eight of his free throws during the period. He swished six straight when he was fouled and technical fouls were called on an Eagle player and coach Mark Wilkins with about five minutes left. Rolando Dowell scored on the ensuing possession to double the lead from eight to 16 points.
Corey Jones swished half of Lebanon’s six 3-pointers en route to 17 points while Dowell dropped in a pair of triples and finished with 16. Jaylen Abston added nine points, Landen Engles eight and Brice Njezic a free throw as Lebanon advanced to Thursday’s semifinal against Rockvale with a 14-1 record.
Jett Montgomery hit all five of his free throws and led Independence with 18 points while Owen Ries racked up two 3s on his way to 14. Tyus Anderson sank all four of his foul shots and finished with 12 as the Eagles’ seven-game win streak ended and slipped to 9-3 going into yesterday’s loser’s bracket game against Lighthouse Christian.
The tournament will wrap up today with Lebanon playing for the championship at 4:30 p.m. or third place at 3.
Commanders roll to ninth straight win
PIGEON FORGE — Five Commanders scored in double figures Tuesday as Friendship Christian opened the King of the Smokies tournament with its ninth straight win, 75-60 over North Sand Mountain (Ala.)
Point guard Dillon Turner scored 17 points while Hayden Potts poured in three 3-pointers on his way to 13 and Casey Jones scored 12. Colby Jones also hit three triples as he and Max Duckwiler, who dropped in 5 of 7 free throws, each added 11. Charley Carpenter finished with five points, Noah Major four and Riggs Rowe two as the Commanders climbed to 10-2 for the season going into yesterday’s second round against Gallatin.
Friendship led 16-11 at the first-quarter break, 33-24 at halftime and 54-42 through three.
Chandler Sullivan scored 18 points and Derek Bearden 17, including three triples, for North Sand Mountain.
The Commanders will wrap up their trip at 2 p.m. CST today for the championship game (at Pigeon Forge High School) or third-place game (at the junior high).
Bears fall short to Livingston 59-55
WATERTOWN — Mt. Juliet hung with Livingston Academy throughout Tuesday’s AFLAC Christmas Shootout but fell short 59-55.
Livingston led 7-2 early on before an Osize Daniyan dunk drew Mt. Juliet to within 7-6 by the first-quarter break. The Golden Bears went in front 16-15 on a 3-pointer by Daniyan but fell behind again 23-18 by halftime. The Wildcats carried a 37-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Hayden Ledbetter hit three 3-pointers in leading Livingston with 18 points while Ayden Coffee finished with 14 and Nick Choatle 10.
Daniyan’s 14 led Mt. Juliet while Braxton Corey, ohnny Pfefferle, Griffin Throneberry and Caronne Goree each scored seven, Keion Irby five and Isaiah Campas and Zion Sanders four apiece.
Mt. Juliet faced Eagleville yesterday and will take on host Watertown in today’s 7:30 p.m. finale.
Davidson riddles Centennial with five triples as Green Hill goes to 11-0
NASHVILLE — Paxton Davidson hit Centennial with three second-quarter bombs from 3-point range and for good measure dropped two more in the third on his way to 25 points as undefeated Green Hill claimed win No. 11 63-50 in the opening round of the Willie Brown Classic at Father Ryan on Tuesday.
Centennial led 14-11 at the first-quarter break before Davidson, who had a pair of two-point baskets during the opening eight minutes, stepped outside to propel the Hawks to a 27-23 halftime lead. It was 45-34 going into the fourth.
Center Jason Burch added 18 for Green Hill while Mo Ruttlen racked up all 12 of his tallies after halftime. Garrett Brown bagged a 3 while Jordan Lukins and Aaron Mattingly each added two and Carter Lee a free throw.
Jackson Poullard scored eight of his 12 points, including both 3-pointers, in the third quarter to lead the Cougars, who slipped to 7-4.
Green Hill took on Blackman in yesterday’s semifinals and will play for either the championship (at 7 p.m.) or third place (at 5:30) today.
