Spray repeats as A-Sun Newcomer of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After averaging 18 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while making 11 threes in two contests last week, graduate student Kendall Spray collected her second-straight Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week award, as announced by the league Monday afternoon.
“Kendall has been exceptional to start the season,” said head coach Karl Smesko. “She is contributing with her shooting, passing, decision making, defense, and rebounding and has been making a difference in so many ways. She is being a complete and continuous player.”
Spray continued her torrid shooting as she went 11-for-15 from behind the arc against Manhattan and Fairfield at the ASUN/MAAC Challenge in Orlando. On the season she has made 25 threes, second-most in the country, on just 39 attempts for a ridiculous .641 percentage.
For her career, which began with two seasons at UT-Martin before two years playing for Mt. Juliet-native Amanda Butler at Clemson (where she earned her undergraduate degree), Spray has 388 career triples. Her 363 at the start of the season ranked second among all active Division I players.
Against Manhattan to open the challenge, Spray scored as season-high 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting from distance while also pulling down four rebounds and dishing out a season-high three assists. She followed that performance with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three in an 83-61 win over Fairfield. In five games this season, she is averaging 16.0 points per game and has hit at least four three-pointers in every game, helping the Eagles to a 5-0 start.
Spray and the Eagles will return to the court this weekend for the San Juan Shootout in Puerto Rico. They will take on Tennessee Tech on Friday before battling Saint Louis on Saturday. Both games are slated to tip off at 4:45 p.m. CST.
