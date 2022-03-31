Spray to end college career tonight in 3-Point Championships on ESPN

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One of the most prolific 3-point shooters in NCAA history, Florida Gulf Coast’s Kendall Spray will take part in the 33rd annual College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championship tonight at Xavier University in New Orleans.
The event will be televised live starting at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Spray, one of Tennessee’s and the nation’s top 3-point shooters during her high school career at Wilson Central, concluded her collegiate career with the nationally ranked FGCU women’s basketball team this season.
She currently ranks fourth all-time in NCAA history with 466 made three-pointers in her 154 games between UT-Martin, Clemson and the Eagles.
She scored 1,900 points in five seasons to average 12.3 points per game for her career. In that span, Spray connected on 466 of 1,169 field-goal attempts for a .399 average.
In her lone year with the Green and Blue, the Mt. Juliet native was 103-of-226 (.456) from deep ranking second all-time in program history for triples in a single season. Her 45.6% shooting percentage from deep ranks third-best for a single season as well.
Spray’s 103 three pointers this season were the second most of her career as well. In 2017-18, she hit an Ohio Valley Conference-record 125 as a sophomore with UT-Martin.
Spray is one of eight players selected to the women’s roster for the Women’s 3-point Championship.
