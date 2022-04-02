Spray wins women’s 3-point shooting contest

NEW ORLEANS — After posting one of the best three-point shooting careers in TSSAA and NCAA history, Wilson Central graduate Kendall Spray won the 33rd annual College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships on Thursday night at Xavier University of Louisiana.
Spray, who had the top two rounds for both the men’s and women’s competition, narrowly fell, 21-19 in the grand championship to Jordan Bohanon of Iowa in the event televised live on ESPN.
The Florida Gulf Coast graduate student scored 18 points in the first round, 25 in the semifinal and 23 in the championship round to take the title. Like fans, teammates and opponents who watched her during her Lady Wildcats career which ended in 2016, both the crowd and the ESPN announcers were mesmerized as Spray cleared rack after rack through each round.
Spray concluded her collegiate career with the nationally ranked FGCU women’s basketball team and ranks fourth all-time in NCAA history with 466 made three-pointers in her 154 games between UT-Martin, Clemson and Florida Gulf Coast.
All told, she scored 1,900 points in five seasons to average 12.3 points per game. In that span, Spray connected on 466 of 1,169 field-goal attempts for a .399 average. In her lone year with the Green and Blue, the Mt. Juliet native was 103-of-226 (.456) from deep ranking second all-time in program history for triples in a single season. Her 45.6% shooting percentage from deep ranks third-best for a single season as well. Spray’s 103 three pointers this season were the second most of her career as well. In 2017-18, she hit an Ohio Valley Conference record 125 as a sophomore with UT-Martin.
In high school, Spray, a 2016 Miss Basketball finalist, is tied for the TSSAA record for consecutive 3s made with eight, set against Station Camp in 2015. She graduated with the most 3s made in a career 390, a mark which is now third. She occupies the Nos. 1 and 2 spots in most triples in a season with 170 as a senior and 139 as a junior.
Her 14 3s made in Dec. 2015 against Harpeth Hall was a state record which has since been matched by one player and passed (by one basket) by another. That feat landed Spray in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd section. Her 10 triples against Station Camp in ’15 is in a multi-way tie for ninth.
Spray was one of eight players selected to the women’s roster for the Women’s 3-point Championship.
