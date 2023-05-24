Spring Fling 30 got under way in full bloom yesterday at sites across Rutherford County and Wilson Central as TSSAA crowns champions in five spring sports.
Track and field got off to an early start last week with the girls’ pentathlon at Middle Tennessee State’s Dean Hayes Stadium.
Wilson Central teammates Maya Follmer and Sterling Webb finished second and third, respectively, behind Brentwood’s Sophie Yount in Class AAA. Follmer finished with 3,389 points, Webb 3,214 and Yount 3,561. Mt. Juliet’s Julia Pitt was fifth with 3,011.
Follmer finished second in the 100-meter hurdles while Pitt won the high jump. Follmer and Webb were second and third in the long jump and 800 meters.
In Class A, Watertown’s Madison King was third behind East Nashville teammates Aniyah Marshall and Aziaah Shute. King had 2,363 points. Runner-up Shute came in with 2,593.
The Class A contingent were busy yesterday in the full meet at Hayes Stadium.
Watertown’s Shayla Allison was seeded second in the girls’ high jump based on distances or times from the region meets. Lady Tiger teammate Rilee Jo Gardner was second seed in the discus while teammate Jaleigh Robertson also competed. King competed in the 300 hurdles.
On the boys’ side, Watertown’s Landon Oliver competed in the pole vault and Trent Spradlin in the long jump.
Also yesterday, Watertown’s girls took on Summertown in the tennis team quarterfinals at the Adams Tennis Complex. The winner was to face either Union City or University School-Johnson City in today’s 9 a.m. final.
Wrapping up Tuesday’s local action, Green Hill put a 37-game winning streak on the line in softball against Riverdale at McKnight No. 4. The loser will play at noon today at Starplex 1 against the Henry County-Daniel Boone loser with the winners meet at 4 p.m. today. Loser’s bracket action continues at 6 p.m. today at Starplex 1.
The tournament will continue with the championship round beginning at 1 p.m. Friday.
In the other bracket are Arlington, Farragut, Nolensville and Coffee County.
Thursday figures to be the busiest day of the week. In addition to the softball, individual tennis action begins at the Adams Complex while the Class AAA track (involving Lebanon, Wilson Central, Mt. Juliet and Green Hill) spends the day at Hayes Stadium.
In Class A boys’ singles, Watertown juniors Blake Miyer and Ben Purnell will take on Union City’s Gavin Pledge and Charleton Wisener at 9 a.m. At the same time, Lady Purple Tiger senior Summer Sesnan will take on Kingston’s Jasmine Muecke in girls’ singles. In girls’ doubles, WHS juniors Miranda Nix and Nancy Caroline Thomas will take on White House’s Sophia Ramirez and Mackenzie Jenkins. All the winners will play in the 2 p.m. semifinals.
In Class AA, Green Hill’s Ava Trahan and Kate Shamblin will battle Maryville’s Lea Washburn and Madeline Myers at 12:30 p.m. with the winners advancing to the 4 p.m. semifinals.
All individual championship matches will be played at 9 a.m. Friday.
Back at Hayes Stadium on Thursday, Green Hill’s Carollina Bannach and Kyler Nichols will attempt to repeat as state pole vault champions in Class AAA. Bannach is seeded No. 1, followed by Lebanon’s Ella Pine at No. 3. Nichols is seeded sixth on the boys’ side while Hawks teammate Jacob Cannon is No. 9.
On the girls’ side, Follmer is seeded second in the girls’ long jump and third in the 100 hurdles, which finds Green Hill’s Aiyah Siggers seeded eighth.
Green Hill senior Angela Hoover will compete in the triple jump while her teammate Cameron Bryan and Mt. Juliet’s Pitt battle 14 of the state’s best in the high jump.
Wilson Central will run in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-400 relays.
The Lady Wildcats’ Webb and Green Hill’s Siggers will compete in the 300 hurdles.
For the boys, Wilson Central’s Jase Neuble and Lebanon’s Payton Hodge will compete in the long jump.
Lebanon basketball star Jarred Hall is seeded fourth in the high jump and is also entered in the triple jump.
Green Hill teammates Gavin Uhlier and Ethan Harris will compete in the shot put. Harris is also entered in the discus.
Like their girls’ teams, Wilson Central’s boys will have their presence known in the relays — three of them — the 800, 100 (with Green Hill) and 400.
Wilson Central’s Aden Bryan is entered in the 100 and 200 meters.
Green Hill’s Owen de Giorgio is the No. 4 seed in the 800.
No Wilson County baseball team is going to Spring Fling. But the Fling returned to Wilson Central for Division II-AA action yesterday with Lipscomb Academy, McCallie, Knoxville Catholic and Christ Presbyterian battling it out through today with the two survivors going to MTSU’s Reese Smith Field for the championship round tomorrow.
