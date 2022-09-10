Springfield springs big plays on Wildcats

Wilson Central strong safety George Monachino tackles Springfield receiver Clarence Cobbins for a 1-yard loss on the game’s opening series.

 ANDY REED • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central was able to run the ball and, at times, put together drives.

But when a penalty or other mistake put the Wildcats behind the chains, they usually had to punt the ball and Springfield often cashed in as the No. 3 Yellowjackets moved to 4-0 with a 35-10 triumph Thursday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.