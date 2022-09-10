Springfield springs big plays on Wildcats

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central was able to run the ball and, at times, put together drives.
But when a penalty or other mistake put the Wildcats behind the chains, they usually had to punt the ball and Springfield often cashed in as the No. 3 Yellowjackets moved to 4-0 with a 35-10 triumph Thursday night.
Mario Marshall intercepted Springfield quarterback Devon Crenshaw on the game’s first series. Following an exchange of punts, Central struck first with a 6-yard touchdown run by Tavin Hardin, the Wildcats’ first TD since the season opener, for a 7-0 lead going into the second quarter.
But Crenshaw was rarely stopped afterward as the 6-1, 232-pound senior completed 11 of 15 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns, both to Travyion Binford. He’s also hard to bring down on the run as he tied the score with a 42-yard run up the middle and down the left sideline.
“They’ve got a lot of explosive players and they took advantage of that,” Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of the Yellowjackets. “We weren’t able to make those plays when they were making those plays. I tip my hat to those guys.”
Keontez Woodard’s 1-yard scoring run put Springfield in front 14-7.
Central strung together an 11-play drive which took the Wildcats from their 20-yard line to the Springfield 20 before losing 2 yards in reverse and stalling. Esteban Hurtado hit a 39-yard field goal to bring the home team to within 14-10 1:13 before halftime.
But Springfield had a more comfortable lead at the break as Crenshaw, starting with a 35-yard hookup to Binford down the left sideline, passed the Yellowjackets 80 yards downfield to a 19-yard TD toss to Binford with 15 seconds left for a 21-10 margin.
After Central’s first second-half series went nowhere, Crenshaw and Binford hooked up again with a 39-yard fade into the end zone for a 28-10 lead.
Jaidon Hurst’s 13-yard scoring run with less than four minutes to play in the period opened the final score as Central slipped to 0-4.
“We got to make sure we stay ahead of the sticks,” Dedman said. “At the end of the half, giving up the big play was a back-breaker for us. We got to be able to knock that ball down. We weren’t able to make the big play tonight.”
Wilson Central will return to Region 5-5A action next Friday when the Wildcats travel to Nashville for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Hunters Lane.
Springfield 35, Wilson Central 10
Wilson Central 7 3 0 0—10
Wilson Central—Travis Hardin 6 run (Esteban Hurtado kick), 2:13.
Springfield—Devon Crenshaw 42 run (Logan Leftrick kick), 11:49.
Springfield—Keontez Woodard 1 run (Leftrick kick), 6:43.
Wilson Central—Hurtado 39 FG, 1:13.
Springfield—Travyion Binford 19 pass from Crenshaw (Leftrick kick), :15.
Springfield—Binford 39 pass from Crenshaw (Leftrick kick), 8:50.
Springfield—Jaidon Hurst 13 run (Leftrick kick), 3:48
Rushes-yards 26-183 45-176
—Comp.-Att.-Int. 11-15-1 1-8-1
Penalties-yards 7-70 4-35
RUSHING—Springfield: Keontez Woodard 10-36, Devon Crenshaw 7-82, Trayvion Binford 2-(-3), Jaidon Hurst 4-28, Que’shon Cromwell 1-18, Joshua Philippe 1-0, Parker Betts 1-22. Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 6-(-19), Tavin Hardin 17-79, Jase Neuble 7-40, Mario Marshall 4-18, George Monachino IV 1-(-1), Ethan Kines 5-43, Chaz Martin 3-14, Cy Taylor 1-2, No. 41 1-0.
PASSING—Springfield: Devon Crenshaw 11-15-1—234. Wilson Central: Gavin Mayfield 1-8-1—13.
RECEIVING—Springfield: Keenan Chatman Jr. 2-46, Clarence Cobbins 5-78, Travyion Binford 3-69, Keimarian Flair 1-41.
