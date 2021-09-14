St. Thomas 34, Cumberland 6
St. Thomas | 3 | 24 | 7 | 0—34
Cumberland | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6—6
First quarter
St. Thomas—Alejandro Prado 35 FG, 9:05.
Second quarter
St. Thomas—Prado 34 FG, 12:03.
St. Thomas—Rontavious Farmer 8 run (Prado kick), 9:37.
St. Thomas—Farmer 4 run (Prado kick), :39.
St. Thomas—Colton Weismore 20 pass from Tyler Thomas (Prado kick), :25.
Third quarter
St. Thomas—Joshua Beneby 22 pass from Thomas (Prado kick), 10:36.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Bernard Nelson 32 pass from Dylan Carpenter (kick failed), 11:15.
Team statistics
| STU | CU
First downs | 24 | 16
Rushes-yards | 39-144 | 35-126
Passing yards | 243 | 174
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 24-36-0 | 19-31-1
Punts-avg. | 5-41.6 | 5-32.6
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 2-2
Penalties-yards | 4-48 | 7-63
Individual statistics
RUSHING—St. Thomas: Tyler Thomas 1-(-6), Elijah Jones 3e-1, Samir English-Brown 1-4, Rontavious Farmer 16-112, Keiondre Gaulde 4-12, C’quan Jnopierr 1-7, Elishah Barnwell 3-(-1), Rodrean Dames 4-9, Ty’Quan Wiggins 5-9, Team 1-(-3). Cumberland: Kaleb Witherspoon 4-43, Treylon Sheppard 8-30, Nick Burge 5-40, Dylan Carpenter 14-4, James Christian 4-9.
PASSING—St. Thomas: Tyler Thomas 21-32-0—217, Ty’Quan Wiggins 3-4-0—26. Cumberland: Dylan Carpenter 19-31-1—174.
RECEIVING—St. Thomas: Joshua Beneby 2-38, Khalitri Zow 4-25, Keiondre Gaulde 1-8, C’quan Jnopierr 7-88, Colton Weismore 5-48, Eric Demps 3-13, Reech Daniel 1-16, D’angelo Antoni 1-7. Cumberland: Styles Corder 2-41, Kaleb Witherspoon 5-27, Treylon Sheppard 1-(-1), Jaylen Taylor 7-51, Ian Hafner 2-16, James Christian 1-8, Bernard Nelson 1-32.
