Staats named to Rimington Trophy watch list

NEW YORK — Former Watertown High star, and current Texas Tech senior offensive lineman, Rusty Staats was named to the 2023 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, the organization announced last Friday.
The annual award is presented to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.
This year, the trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.
Staats also made the watch list prior to last season while at Western Kentucky.
He transferred to Texas Tech from WKU following the 2022 season after starting in all 14 games for the Hilltoppers. According to PFF, Staats allowed only one sack over 651 opportunities. He was tabbed an honorable mention All-Conference USA after the season — his second such honor of his WKU career. Staats appeared in 45 games with 27 starts over his career.
About the Rimington TrophyThe Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the award has raised over $5 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation.
Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.