Staats named to Rimington Trophy watch list

Rusty Staats

 Texas Tech University

NEW YORK — Former Watertown High star, and current Texas Tech senior offensive lineman, Rusty Staats was named to the 2023 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list, the organization announced last Friday.

The annual award is presented to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

