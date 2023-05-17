Stake, Todd named Wilson County’s Best All Around

Holding their certificates as Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year are Mt. Juliet’s Kaitlyn Stake and Wilson Central’s Noah Todd. They are joined by (from left) Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president & CEO Melanie Minter, Chairman Wes Dugan and Sports Council vice chair Phillip Vance.

 Wilson County Sports Council

Mt. Juliet’s Kaitlyn Stake and Wilson Central’s Noah Todd were named Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Sports Council during its annual awards banquet last Thursday at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel.

Both will receive $1,500 scholarships. Stake will attend West Point and play soccer for Army. Riley plans to wrestle at Montevallo University in Alabama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.