Stake, Todd named Wilson County’s Best All Around

Mt. Juliet’s Kaitlyn Stake and Wilson Central’s Noah Todd were named Best All Around Student Athlete of the Year by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Sports Council during its annual awards banquet last Thursday at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel.
Both will receive $1,500 scholarships. Stake will attend West Point and play soccer for Army. Riley plans to wrestle at Montevallo University in Alabama.
Each Wilson County high school nominated a male and female student athlete of the year based on academic and athletic qualities.
Nominated from each school were:
Olivia VanHooser and Joshua Mangrum, Friendship Christian
Emily Hannah Norton and Owen de Giorgio, Green Hill
Haley Mitchell and Landen Engles, Lebanon
Kassidy Lasater and Noah Kleinmann, Mt. Juliet Christian
Stake and Osize Daniyan, Mt. Juliet
Summer Sesnan and Ke’Jon Wood, Watertown
Todd and Sterling Elizabeth Webb, Wilson Central
Cumberland men’s basketball coach Jeremy Lewis was the guest speaker.
