Standings

REGION 3-6A

Region Overall

LEBANON 1-0 2-1

Shelbyville 1-0 1-2

Coffee County 0-1 1-2

Cookeville 0-1 1-2

Warren County 0-0 0-0

Last week’s scores

LEBANON 21, Cookeville 14

Shelbyville 28, Coffee County 26

Ridgeway 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)

This week’s games

LEBANON at Siegel

MT. JULIET at Warren County

Page at Coffee County

Shelbyville at Riverdale

Cookeville at White County

REGION 5-5A

Region Overall

Station Camp 2-0 3-0

MT. JULIET 1-0 3-0

GREEN HILL 1-0 2-1

WILSON CENTRAL 0-1 2-1

White County 0-1 2-1

Hunters Lane 0-1 1-2

Hillsboro 0-1 0-3

Last week’s scores

GREEN HILL 25, WILSON CENTRAL 15

MT. JULIET 42, Hunters Lane 6

Smyrna 24, Hillsboro 7

Station Camp 14, White County 10

This week’s games

WILSON CENTRAL at Springfield

MT. JULIET at Warren County

Columbia at GREEN HILL

Hunters Lane at Davidson Academy

Station Camp at Gallatin

East Nashville at Hillsboro

Cookeville at White County

REGION 4-2A

Region Overall

Trousdale County 1-02-0

Whites Creek 1-0 2-1

WATERTOWN 1-0 1-2

Harpeth 0-1 1-2

East Robertson 0-1 0-3

Westmoreland 0-1 0-3

Last week’s scores

WATERTOWN 6, Westmoreland 0

Trousdale County 22, East Robertson 0

Whites Creek 28, Harpeth 26

This week’s games

DeKalb County at WATERTOWN

East Robertson at Cheatham County

Trousdale County at Macon County

Westmoreland at Smith County

Harpeth at Sycamore

Northwest at Whites Creek

EAST REGION

Region Overall

King’s Academy 0-0 2-1

Lakeway Christian 0-0 2-1

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 0-0 1-2

Middle Tenn. Christ. 0-0 0-3

Bell Buckle Webb 0-0 0-3

Last week’s scores

Donelson Christian 35, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 41, Bell Buckle Webb 6

King’s Academy 1, Howard 0 (COVID-19)

Lakeway Christian 49, North Greene 0

Clarksville Academy 27, Middle Tennessee Christian 24

This week’s games

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian

Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

Knoxville Grace Christian at King’s Academy

Asheville (NC) School at Lakeway Christian

Cannon County at Bell Buckle Webb

MIDDLE REGION

Region Overall

Clarksville Academy 0-0 3-0

Donelson Christian 0-0 3-0

Franklin Grace Christ. 0-0 3-0

Nashville Christian 0-0 2-0

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0-0 2-1

Columbia Academy 0-0 0-2

Last week’s scores

MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 41, Bell Buckle Webb 6

Donelson Christian 35, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10

Clarksville Academy 27, Middle Tennessee Christian 24

Franklin Grace Christian 16, Collinwood 12

Jackson Christian 38, Columbia Academy 17

This week’s games

Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN

FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian

Nashville Christian at Battle Ground Academy

Tennessee Heat at Clarksville Academy

Columbia Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Donelson Christian at White House Heritage

COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.

