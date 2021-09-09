Standings
REGION 3-6A
Region Overall
LEBANON 1-0 2-1
Shelbyville 1-0 1-2
Coffee County 0-1 1-2
Cookeville 0-1 1-2
Warren County 0-0 0-0
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 21, Cookeville 14
Shelbyville 28, Coffee County 26
Ridgeway 1, Warren County 0 (COVID-19)
This week’s games
LEBANON at Siegel
MT. JULIET at Warren County
Page at Coffee County
Shelbyville at Riverdale
Cookeville at White County
REGION 5-5A
Region Overall
Station Camp 2-0 3-0
MT. JULIET 1-0 3-0
GREEN HILL 1-0 2-1
WILSON CENTRAL 0-1 2-1
White County 0-1 2-1
Hunters Lane 0-1 1-2
Hillsboro 0-1 0-3
Last week’s scores
GREEN HILL 25, WILSON CENTRAL 15
MT. JULIET 42, Hunters Lane 6
Smyrna 24, Hillsboro 7
Station Camp 14, White County 10
This week’s games
WILSON CENTRAL at Springfield
MT. JULIET at Warren County
Columbia at GREEN HILL
Hunters Lane at Davidson Academy
Station Camp at Gallatin
East Nashville at Hillsboro
Cookeville at White County
REGION 4-2A
Region Overall
Trousdale County 1-02-0
Whites Creek 1-0 2-1
WATERTOWN 1-0 1-2
Harpeth 0-1 1-2
East Robertson 0-1 0-3
Westmoreland 0-1 0-3
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 6, Westmoreland 0
Trousdale County 22, East Robertson 0
Whites Creek 28, Harpeth 26
This week’s games
DeKalb County at WATERTOWN
East Robertson at Cheatham County
Trousdale County at Macon County
Westmoreland at Smith County
Harpeth at Sycamore
Northwest at Whites Creek
EAST REGION
Region Overall
King’s Academy 0-0 2-1
Lakeway Christian 0-0 2-1
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 0-0 1-2
Middle Tenn. Christ. 0-0 0-3
Bell Buckle Webb 0-0 0-3
Last week’s scores
Donelson Christian 35, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 41, Bell Buckle Webb 6
King’s Academy 1, Howard 0 (COVID-19)
Lakeway Christian 49, North Greene 0
Clarksville Academy 27, Middle Tennessee Christian 24
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian
Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Knoxville Grace Christian at King’s Academy
Asheville (NC) School at Lakeway Christian
Cannon County at Bell Buckle Webb
MIDDLE REGION
Region Overall
Clarksville Academy 0-0 3-0
Donelson Christian 0-0 3-0
Franklin Grace Christ. 0-0 3-0
Nashville Christian 0-0 2-0
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0-0 2-1
Columbia Academy 0-0 0-2
Last week’s scores
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 41, Bell Buckle Webb 6
Donelson Christian 35, FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 10
Clarksville Academy 27, Middle Tennessee Christian 24
Franklin Grace Christian 16, Collinwood 12
Jackson Christian 38, Columbia Academy 17
This week’s games
Middle Tennessee Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Franklin Grace Christian
Nashville Christian at Battle Ground Academy
Tennessee Heat at Clarksville Academy
Columbia Academy at Franklin Road Academy
Donelson Christian at White House Heritage
COVID-19 team unable to play is not charged with a loss.
