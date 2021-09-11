MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Bluegrass Division

| Division | Overall

Cumberlands | 0-0 | 1-0

Georgetown | 0-0 | 1-0

Lindsey Wilson | 0-0 | 1-0

Thomas More | 0-0 | 1-0

Pikeville | 0-0 | 0-0

CUMBERLAND | 0-0 | 0-1

Bethel | 0-0 | 0-1

Campbellsville | 0-0 | 0-1

Last week’s scores

Keiser 45, CUMBERLAND 6

Union 33, Campbellsville 18

Delta State 48, Bethel 14

Cumberlands 58, Kentucky Christian 7

Lindsey Wilson 58, Webber International 7

Pikeville at St. Thomas, canceled

Georgetown 42, Ave Maria 10

Thomas More 45, Bluefield 33

This week’s games

St. Thomas at CUMBERLAND

Bethel at St. Andrews

Georgetown at Webber International

Cumberlands at Florida Memorial

Campbellsville at Point

Keiser at Lindsey Wilson

Faulkner at Thomas More

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.