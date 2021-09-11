MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Cumberlands | 0-0 | 1-0
Georgetown | 0-0 | 1-0
Lindsey Wilson | 0-0 | 1-0
Thomas More | 0-0 | 1-0
Pikeville | 0-0 | 0-0
CUMBERLAND | 0-0 | 0-1
Bethel | 0-0 | 0-1
Campbellsville | 0-0 | 0-1
Last week’s scores
Keiser 45, CUMBERLAND 6
Union 33, Campbellsville 18
Delta State 48, Bethel 14
Cumberlands 58, Kentucky Christian 7
Lindsey Wilson 58, Webber International 7
Pikeville at St. Thomas, canceled
Georgetown 42, Ave Maria 10
Thomas More 45, Bluefield 33
This week’s games
St. Thomas at CUMBERLAND
Bethel at St. Andrews
Georgetown at Webber International
Cumberlands at Florida Memorial
Campbellsville at Point
Keiser at Lindsey Wilson
Faulkner at Thomas More
