week 11 standings
REGION 3-6A
Region Overall
Coffee County 4-0 7-2
LEBANON 2-1 7-2
Cookeville 1-2 2-7
Shelbyville 1-2 1-8
Warren County 0-3 1-8
Last week’s scores
LEBANON 14, Gallatin 9
Blackman 47, Cookeville 21
Coffee County 35, Rockvale 14
Franklin County 41, Warren County 21
Summit 48, Shelbyville 0
This week’s games
Warren County at LEBANON
Rhea County at Coffee County
Shelbyville at Cookeville
Region 5-5A
Region Overall
MT. JULIET 5-0 7-2
GREEN HILL 4-1 6-3
White County 4-2 7-2
WILSON CENTRAL 3-2 3-6
Station Camp 1-4 5-4
Hillsboro 1-4 1-7
Hunters Lane 0-5 3-6
Last week’s scores
Stewarts Creek 56, WILSON CENTRAL 14
MT. JULIET 53, Hillsboro 24
GREEN HILL 28, Station Camp 14
White County 46, Hunters Lane 13
This week’s games
MT. JULIET at GREEN HILL
WILSON CENTRAL at Hillsboro
White County at Sequatchie County (Thursday)
Hunters Lane at Station Camp
Region 4-2A
Region Overall
East Robertson 4-0 8-1
Westmoreland 3-1 5-4
WATERTOWN 2-2 4-5
Harpeth 2-2 6-3
Trousdale County 1-3 1-8
Whites Creek 0-4 2-7
Last week’s scores
WATERTOWN 38, Livingston Academy 14
East Robertson 35, Forrest 14
Harpeth 48, Hickman County 13
West Creek 34, Whites Creek 0
White House 16, Westmoreland 14
This week’s games
Trousdale County at WATERTOWN
Harpeth at Westmoreland
East Robertson at Whites Creek (Thursday)
East Region
Region Overall
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 3-0 9-0
Middle Tennessee Christian 3-0 8-1
King’s Academy 2-2 4-5
Lakeway Christian 0-3 3-6
Bell Buckle Webb 0-3 2-6
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 38, Lakeway Christian 7
King’s Academy 54, Bell Buckle Webb 38
Middle Tennessee Christian 30, Wayne County 12
This week’s games
Middle Tennessee Christian at FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN (Thursday)
Notre Dame at King’s Academy
Lakeway Christian at Bell Buckle Webb
Middle Region
Region Overall
Nashville Christian 4-0 7-2
Donelson Christian 4-0 6-3
Clarksville Academy 2-2 6-3
Franklin Grace Christian 1-3 4-4
Columbia Academy 1-3 3-5
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0-4 1-8
Last week’s scores
Nashville Christian 53, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 12
Clarksville Academy 35, Columbia Academy 28
Donelson Christian 35, Franklin Grace Christian 7
This week’s games
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN at Clarksville Academy
Columbia Academy at Franklin Grace Christian
Donelson Christian at Nashville Christian
