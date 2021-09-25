MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE

Bluegrass Division

| Division | Overall

Cumberlands | 0-0 | 2-0

Georgetown | 0-0 | 2-0

Lindsey Wilson | 0-0 | 2-0

Pikeville | 0-0 | 1-0

Bethel | 0-0 | 2-1

Thomas More | 0-0 | 1-2

CUMBERLAND | 0-0 | 0-2

Campbellsville | 0-0 | 0-2

Recent scores

Sept. 11

St. Thomas 34, CUMBERLAND 6

Bethel 42, St. Andrews 22

Georgetown 31, Webber International 21

Cumberlands 56, Florida Memorial 12

Campbellsville at Point, canceled

Lindsey Wilson 34, Keiser 2

Faulkner 27, Thomas More 20

Sept. 18

Bethel 50, Union 15

Reinhardt 52, Campbellsville 7

Pikeville 52, Bluefield 20

Southeastern 20, Thomas More 14

Upcoming games

Today

Florida Memorial at CUMBERLAND

Lindsey Wilson at St. Andrews

Reinhardt at Bethel

Georgetown at Bluefield

Webber International at Pikeville

Southeastern at Cumberlands

Sept. 30

Thomas More at Campbellsville

