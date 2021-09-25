MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE
Bluegrass Division
| Division | Overall
Cumberlands | 0-0 | 2-0
Georgetown | 0-0 | 2-0
Lindsey Wilson | 0-0 | 2-0
Pikeville | 0-0 | 1-0
Bethel | 0-0 | 2-1
Thomas More | 0-0 | 1-2
CUMBERLAND | 0-0 | 0-2
Campbellsville | 0-0 | 0-2
Recent scores
Sept. 11
St. Thomas 34, CUMBERLAND 6
Bethel 42, St. Andrews 22
Georgetown 31, Webber International 21
Cumberlands 56, Florida Memorial 12
Campbellsville at Point, canceled
Lindsey Wilson 34, Keiser 2
Faulkner 27, Thomas More 20
Sept. 18
Bethel 50, Union 15
Reinhardt 52, Campbellsville 7
Pikeville 52, Bluefield 20
Southeastern 20, Thomas More 14
Upcoming games
Today
Florida Memorial at CUMBERLAND
Lindsey Wilson at St. Andrews
Reinhardt at Bethel
Georgetown at Bluefield
Webber International at Pikeville
Southeastern at Cumberlands
Sept. 30
Thomas More at Campbellsville
