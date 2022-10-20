REGION 3-6A
Region Overall
Coffee County 4-0 6-2
LEBANON 2-1 6-2
Cookeville 1-2 2-6
Shelbyville 1-2 1-7
Warren County 0-3 1-7
Last week’s scores
Coffee County 26, Cookeville 7
Shelbyville 32, Warren County 31
This week’s games
LEBANON at Gallatin
Cookeville at Blackman
Coffee County at Rockvale
Shelbyville at Summit
Franklin County at Warren County (Thursday)
Region 5-5A
Region Overall
MT. JULIET 4-0 6-2
GREEN HILL 3-1 5-3
WILSON CENTRAL 3-2 3-5
White County 3-2 6-2
Station Camp 1-3 5-3
Hillsboro 1-3 1-6
Hunters Lane 0-4 3-5
Last week’s scores
MT. JULIET 52, RePublic 0
Station Camp 21, Portland 14
This week’s games
WILSON CENTRAL at Stewarts Creek
MT. JULIET at Hillsboro
GREEN HILL at Station Camp
Hunters Lane at White County
Region 4-2A
Region Overall
East Robertson 4-0 7-1
Westmoreland 3-1 5-3
WATERTOWN 2-2 3-5
Harpeth 2-2 5-3
Trousdale County 1-3 1-8
Whites Creek 0-4 2-6
Last week’s scores
East Robertson 29, Westmoreland 7
Trousdale County 20, Whites Creek 16
This week’s games
Livingston Academy at WATERTOWN
Forrest at East Robertson (Thursday)
Harpeth at Hickman County
Westmoreland at White House
West Creek at Whites Creek
East Region
Region Overall
Middle Tennessee Christian 3-0 7-1
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 2-0 8-0
King’s Academy 1-2 3-5
Lakeway Christian 0-2 3-5
Bell Buckle Webb 0-2 2-5
Last week’s scores
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 31, East Hamilton 14
Middle Tennessee Christian 42, Bell Buckle Webb 21
This week’s games
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN at Lakeway Christian
Bell Buckle Webb at King’s Academy
Wayne County at Middle Tennessee Christian
Middle Region
Region Overall
Nashville Christian 3-0 6-2
Donelson Christian 3-0 5-3
Clarksville Academy 1-2 5-3
Franklin Grace Christian 1-2 4-3
Columbia Academy 1-2 3-4
MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 0-3 1-7
Last week’s scores
Donelson Christian 56, MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN 6
Nashville Christian 31, Columbia Academy 14
This week’s games
Nashville Christian at MT. JULIET CHRISTIAN
Clarksville Academy at Columbia Academy
Franklin Grace Christian at Donelson Christian
